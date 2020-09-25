Overview

Dr. Gordon Bean, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bean works at Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates in Moore, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK and Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.