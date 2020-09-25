Dr. Gordon Bean, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Bean, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gordon Bean, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
1
Moore Office3001 S Telephone Rd Ste B, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 794-6691
2
Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates600 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-9251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma100 SE 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 Directions (405) 794-6691
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful experience. Very friendly and helpful staff, went above and beyond to accommodate my schedule. Dr. Bean is amazing. He took plenty of time to answer all of my questions, discuss treatment options and make sure I understood the procedure I had done. I’m three weeks post MTP arthroplasty and pain free for the first time in years. Thank you Dr. Bean and staff!
About Dr. Gordon Bean, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS
