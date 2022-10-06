Dr. Gordon Baltuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Baltuch, MD
Dr. Gordon Baltuch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill U Fac Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Baltuch works at
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
I've had essential tremor in both hands for 50 years. Medications (Propranolol, Primidone and Xanax) stopped working years ago. I was afraid of DBS because I'm physically very active and didn't want a pacemaker device embedded in my chest. When I became aware of Dr. Gordon Baltuch's revolutionary procedure of MRI focused ultrasound for essential tremor, I booked an appointment right away. Unfortunately, the surgery only works on one hand at a time. The FDA has not yet approved the procedure for the other hand. I have no more tremor at all in my dominant (right) hand. Dr. Baltuch and his staff are amazing. I am forever grateful to Dr. Baltuch for this life altering procedure.
- Centre Hopitalier U
- Montreal Neur Inst
- Montreal General Hospital
- McGill U Fac Med
