Dr. Gordon Baltuch, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gordon Baltuch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill U Fac Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Baltuch works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation
Deep Brain Stimulation
Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation
Deep Brain Stimulation

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I've had essential tremor in both hands for 50 years. Medications (Propranolol, Primidone and Xanax) stopped working years ago. I was afraid of DBS because I'm physically very active and didn't want a pacemaker device embedded in my chest. When I became aware of Dr. Gordon Baltuch's revolutionary procedure of MRI focused ultrasound for essential tremor, I booked an appointment right away. Unfortunately, the surgery only works on one hand at a time. The FDA has not yet approved the procedure for the other hand. I have no more tremor at all in my dominant (right) hand. Dr. Baltuch and his staff are amazing. I am forever grateful to Dr. Baltuch for this life altering procedure.
    Randy — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Gordon Baltuch, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, French
    Education & Certifications

    • Centre Hopitalier U
    • Montreal General Hospital
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Baltuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baltuch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baltuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baltuch works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Baltuch’s profile.

    Dr. Baltuch has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baltuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baltuch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltuch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baltuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baltuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

