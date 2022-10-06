Overview

Dr. Gordon Baltuch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill U Fac Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Baltuch works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.