Dr. Gordon Bae, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Dr. Gordon Bae, MD is a Dermatologist in Redwood City, CA. 

Dr. Bae works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Los Altos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Stanford University Medical Center
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 (650) 723-6316
    960 N San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022 (650) 498-9000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Stanford Health Care

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    May 06, 2021
    Had to get examined for possible scalp melanoma. Dr Bea was very professional, kind thorough and knowledgeable. Was very gentle with my biopsy. Will definitely recommend him to everyone.
    Dermatology
    English
    1003265653
    Dermatology
