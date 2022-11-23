Overview

Dr. Gordi Khera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Khera works at Cardiovascular Consultants Ltd. in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.