Overview

Dr. Gordan Kuhar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Kuhar works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Pain Management in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.