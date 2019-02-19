See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Charlottesville, VA
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Ailawadi works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    University of Virginia Neurosurgery
    1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-3627

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Feb 19, 2019
    Excellent surgeon with good bedside manner. Those 2 are not always found together. Very compassionate. Spouse had a difficult surgery and dr did excellent. We were able to get in to see him without a lot of difficult y.
    Gil in Fort worth , TX — Feb 19, 2019
    About Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English
    1710196894
    Education & Certifications

    University VA
    University of Michigan Medical Center
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ailawadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ailawadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ailawadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ailawadi works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ailawadi’s profile.

    Dr. Ailawadi has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ailawadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ailawadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ailawadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ailawadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ailawadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

