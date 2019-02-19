Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ailawadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD
Dr. Gorav Ailawadi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and University Hospital.
University of Virginia Neurosurgery1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-3627
- Chippenham Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Excellent surgeon with good bedside manner. Those 2 are not always found together. Very compassionate. Spouse had a difficult surgery and dr did excellent. We were able to get in to see him without a lot of difficult y.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University VA
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
