Dr. Goran Tubic, MD
Dr. Goran Tubic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
- 1 420 N Schmidt Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 312-4505
Adventhealth Bolingbrook500 Remington Blvd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 312-4505
Adventhealth Hinsdale120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 312-4505
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I initially went to Dr. Tubic in a wheelchair. I came in with four discs that were all degenerated and bulged, one of which was herniated and the other almost bone on bone. I had recently been additionally injured after an overzealous chiropractor (my chiro's sub) and suddenly could no longer walk due to a full-on cramp down my front left thigh into both my left pelvis and hip which then went on for over 2 weeks. After my first treatment with Dr. Tubic, I was able to put weight on my leg and act
- Pain Medicine
- English
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
