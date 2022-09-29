Dr. Tesic accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goran Tesic, MD
Overview
Dr. Goran Tesic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tesic works at
Locations
Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists1001 N Waldrop Dr, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 861-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Goran Tesic, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1174802334
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Harlem Hospital Center
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tesic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tesic works at
Dr. Tesic has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tesic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tesic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tesic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.