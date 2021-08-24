See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Goran Jezic, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Goran Jezic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jezic works at MAXIM ReGen in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    MAXIM Hair Restoration
    4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4754
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy
EMG (Electromyography)
Facelift
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy
EMG (Electromyography)
Facelift

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana

    4.6
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Communication was key and he helped answer all my concerns. I will see him in the future for my procedure!
    Anonymous — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Goran Jezic, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Croatian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
    • 1194770990
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
