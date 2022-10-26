Dr. Mallya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopinath Mallya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gopinath Mallya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Mallya works at
Mclean Hospital115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 855-2790Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Exeter Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think Dr. Mallya is special, and I feel very fortunate to have found him. His caring and care have moved me from depression and desperation to hope, energy, and possibility. He asks good questions, listens, and explains things clearly. And he's not just about drugs -- he has referred me to an excellent therapist the complement his medication treatment.
- Psychiatry
- English
- McLean Hosp
- U Tenn
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mallya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallya has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.