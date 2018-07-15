See All Psychiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Kongara works at Chalasani Kongara & Atluri Mds in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Gonzales, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Single Minded Counseling Consulting & Coaching LLC
    8542 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 (225) 767-3710
    St. James Behavioral Health Hospital
    3136 S Saint Landry Ave, Gonzales, LA 70737 (225) 647-7524

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Group Psychotherapy
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2018
    Very compassionate and nonjudgmental. Really listened and gave great techniques for my situation. Highly recommend. Dr. Kongara is the only doctor I will see for PTSD. Dr. K’s staff has always been kind and gone above and beyond helping me schedule a quick appointment. His office is clean and large enough so that you aren’t sitting on top of others in the waiting room.
    Becky R in Baton Rouge , LA — Jul 15, 2018
    About Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134161532
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gopinath Kongara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kongara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kongara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kongara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kongara has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kongara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kongara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kongara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kongara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kongara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

