Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopika Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Gopika Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Rheumatology - Beverly Hills250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 603, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3357
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller is the most wonderful doctor. She is very attentive and detail oriented. I couldn’t have picked a better doctor to be under the care of.
About Dr. Gopika Miller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1720212889
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.