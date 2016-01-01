Dr. Gopika Banker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopika Banker, DO
Overview
Dr. Gopika Banker, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Banker works at
Locations
Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ201 Laurel Oak Rd Ste B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gopika Banker, DO
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1649460189
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Banker works at
Dr. Banker has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Dehydration and Alkalosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.