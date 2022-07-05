Dr. Gopi Dandamudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandamudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopi Dandamudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gopi Dandamudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Eskenazi Health.
Dr. Dandamudi works at
Locations
-
1
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Auburn205 10th St Ne, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions
-
3
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Francis34509 9th Ave S Ste 304, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dandamudi?
11:59 A ITE ?? Great Just want to give my highest recommendations to Saint Michael's medical center for my care Doctor Dandamudl Replaced my pacemaker that was installed March 28 of this year. The original pacemaker defibrillator surgery and procedure was done at another Hospital. At the other hospital I felt that I was just dumped after this procedure. Doctor Dandamudi called me first thing the next morning and also scheduled for a follow up appointment in August Nine of this after care ever happenEd for my first procedure at another hospital and doctor. I thoroughly recommend Saint Micharls hospital and Doctor Dandamudi and his team !!! Sincerely, Franklin Bakke You're rolling now - got any more to add? Post Review A @yelp.com (
About Dr. Gopi Dandamudi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Male
- 1356500946
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Eskenazi Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dandamudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dandamudi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dandamudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dandamudi works at
Dr. Dandamudi has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dandamudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dandamudi speaks Hindi and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandamudi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandamudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dandamudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dandamudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.