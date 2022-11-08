See All Otolaryngologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Gopesh Sharma, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gopesh Sharma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Sharma works at Gopesh K Sharma MD in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery
    8303 Arlington Blvd Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-3177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I had for many years problems with bleeding nose. I went to several doctors and no one could figure it out what was wrong. Dr. Sharma, on the first visit, found out the source of the bleeding and cauterize it. He also recognizes I have excessive mucous in my nose and throat, which causes by acid reflux. (I had for over 20 years) He prescribed Arogprazole DR 40 MG CAP NORT, and since I have been taking it haven’t had any heartburn. Your dedication to your career and your patients is evident of excellency. I’m sure you’ve heard it all many times, but it warrants repeating that your talents are a gift to all who have been fortunate enough to have you as their doctor.
    Ray S — Nov 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gopesh Sharma, MD
    About Dr. Gopesh Sharma, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Hindi
    • 1194822783
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
