Dr. Gopesh Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Gopesh Sharma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Piedmont Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery8303 Arlington Blvd Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-3177
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had for many years problems with bleeding nose. I went to several doctors and no one could figure it out what was wrong. Dr. Sharma, on the first visit, found out the source of the bleeding and cauterize it. He also recognizes I have excessive mucous in my nose and throat, which causes by acid reflux. (I had for over 20 years) He prescribed Arogprazole DR 40 MG CAP NORT, and since I have been taking it haven’t had any heartburn. Your dedication to your career and your patients is evident of excellency. I’m sure you’ve heard it all many times, but it warrants repeating that your talents are a gift to all who have been fortunate enough to have you as their doctor.
About Dr. Gopesh Sharma, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Hindi
- 1194822783
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.