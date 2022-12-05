Dr. Gopal Tatambhotla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatambhotla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopal Tatambhotla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gopal Tatambhotla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Tatambhotla works at
Locations
Gopal Tatambhotla MD PA534 N Lecanto Hwy Ste 534, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 605-0949
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for over 4 years. He's very knowledgeable and has helped me so much. He's kind and patient.
About Dr. Gopal Tatambhotla, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1881750073
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical University
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- Gandhi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatambhotla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatambhotla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatambhotla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatambhotla has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatambhotla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatambhotla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatambhotla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatambhotla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatambhotla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.