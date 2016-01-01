Dr. Gopal Narasimhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narasimhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopal Narasimhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Gopal Narasimhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Narasimhan works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Heights G. I P C.481 Fort Washington Ave Apt 8, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 740-4290
-
2
Avicenna Medical Care3418 Broadway Ofc 2, New York, NY 10031 Directions (212) 740-4290
- 3 19 Hamilton Pl Fl 1, New York, NY 10031 Directions (212) 740-4290
-
4
Eastside Alliance Medical Associates PC250 Park Ave S Fl 8, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-3237
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narasimhan?
About Dr. Gopal Narasimhan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174732663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narasimhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narasimhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narasimhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narasimhan works at
Dr. Narasimhan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Indigestion and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narasimhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Narasimhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narasimhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narasimhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narasimhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.