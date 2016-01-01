Overview

Dr. Gopal Narasimhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Narasimhan works at Washington Heights Gstrntrlgy in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Indigestion and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.