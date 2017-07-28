Overview

Dr. Gopal Korupolu, MD is a Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Aiims New Delhi and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Korupolu works at Ridge Manner Family Clinic in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.