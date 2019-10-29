Dr. Kaza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopal Kaza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gopal Kaza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Locations
Banner Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 285-2780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 100 Rice Mine Rd N Ste G, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaza is a very competent and professional Gastroenterologist. He performed my colonoscopy and although I was very apprehension his calm manner put me at ease. The thoroughly explained the procedure before starting and asked if I had any questions. After the procedure he explained his findings. I received a full report with ten days as promised. I would highly recommend Dr. Kaza.
About Dr. Gopal Kaza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1306083936
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
