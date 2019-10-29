Overview

Dr. Gopal Kaza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Kaza works at Banner Arizona Medical Clinic in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ and Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.