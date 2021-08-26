Dr. Gopal Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopal Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Gopal Gupta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-5100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Fantastic doctor and staff. Their follow-up is second to none. He offered a non-surgical approach to my malady which was greatly appreciated especially during the pandemic.
About Dr. Gopal Gupta, MD
- Urology
- English, Afrikaans and Hindi
- 1326182015
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Afrikaans and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.