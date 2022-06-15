See All General Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Grandhige works at Suncoast Surgical Associates in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Surgical Associates
    519 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8186
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyp of Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285816637
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale School Of Medicine Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandhige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grandhige has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grandhige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grandhige works at Suncoast Surgical Associates in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Grandhige’s profile.

    Dr. Grandhige has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grandhige on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandhige. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandhige.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandhige, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandhige appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

