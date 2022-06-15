Overview

Dr. Gopal Grandhige, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Grandhige works at Suncoast Surgical Associates in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

