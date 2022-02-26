Dr. Gopal Gadodia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadodia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopal Gadodia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gopal Gadodia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Medical Associates of Brevard P.A.2200 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 255-1500
Health First Palm Bay Hospital1425 Malabar Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 434-8000
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
This man did stent surgery on me when I was taken to the ER having a heart attack. He got the job done, that’s about all I can say about this man. Follow up visits showed him to be VERY RUDE & definitely lacked any kind of BEDSIDE MANNER! Could not recommend him to anyone!
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1306842984
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gadodia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadodia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadodia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadodia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadodia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadodia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadodia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadodia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadodia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.