Radiation Oncology
Overview

Dr. Gopal Desai, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Peter's University Hospital
    254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
    Middlesex Thoracic Medical Group
    579A Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
    12 Rue Chagall, Somerset, NJ 08873
    Umdnj Rwj Univ Orthopaedic Group
    215 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Jul 05, 2022
    The doctor takes his time with you reviews all your history, he has a complete examination and is very personable.
    Robert Kukoly — Jul 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gopal Desai, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    • 1104870450
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gopal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

