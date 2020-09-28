Overview

Dr. Gopal Chalavarya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Awai Man Singh Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Chalavarya works at Florida Cardiology Group in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL, Palm Harbor, FL and Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.