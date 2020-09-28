See All Interventional Cardiologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. Gopal Chalavarya, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Gopal Chalavarya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Awai Man Singh Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Chalavarya works at Florida Cardiology Group in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL, Palm Harbor, FL and Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Heart and Vascular Associates
    14100 Fivay Rd Ste 150, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 862-8383
  2. 2
    Florida Cardiology Group LLC
    13740 Office Park Ct Ste C, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 869-5100
  3. 3
    Florida Cardiology Group
    4738 Grand Blvd Ste E, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 862-8383
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Florida Cardiology Group
    7614 Jacque Rd Ste C, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 862-8383
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Florida Cardiology Group LLC
    2595 Tampa Rd Ste U, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 789-3131
  6. 6
    Suncoast Arrhythmia Care
    15004 CORTEZ BLVD, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 596-4422
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 28, 2020
    Dr Chalavarya is a wonderful doctor. Very patient and caring. His office staff is amazing. Can't imagine going anywhere else.
    Rochelle Griffin — Sep 28, 2020
    About Dr. Gopal Chalavarya, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1922093921
    Education & Certifications

    • University Rochester School Of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai Medical School
    • Sms Hospital University Of Rajasthan
    • Awai Man Singh Medical College
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gopal Chalavarya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalavarya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chalavarya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalavarya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chalavarya has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalavarya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalavarya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalavarya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalavarya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalavarya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

