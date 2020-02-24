Dr. Gopal Badlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopal Badlani, MD
Overview
Dr. Gopal Badlani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Urology Clinic Laboratory140 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4131
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gopal Badlani, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1811930365
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
