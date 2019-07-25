Overview

Dr. Gopa Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at Mahboobur Rahman MD & Gopa Rahman MD in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.