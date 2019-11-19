Overview

Dr. Goodloe Chaffin Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Chaffin Jr works at Sumner Station Family Wellness in Gallatin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.