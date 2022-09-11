See All Neurologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD

Neurology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Yanez works at Jorge L. Diaz D.o P.a in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge L. Diaz D.o P.a
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 401, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 821-6112
  2. 2
    Miami Children S Neurology PA
    7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-7001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sudoscan
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yanez?

    Sep 11, 2022
    El doctor Gonzalo Yanes es un profesional excelente y un ser humano excepcional Para toda mi familia ha sido y es ejemplo de verdadero médico especialista
    Aleida Barja — Sep 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yanez to family and friends

    Dr. Yanez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yanez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD.

    About Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922049873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetwon U Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cath Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad Autonoma De Madrid
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yanez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yanez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yanez has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gonzalo Yanez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.