Ophthalmology
25 years of experience
Dr. Gonzalo Vicente, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Vicente works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 (202) 444-0621
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Eye Rx Pllc
    4600 N PARK AVE, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 (301) 215-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Anne Arundel Medical Center
  Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jul 11, 2020
    Dr. Vicente is an amazing Doctor. He has a incredible bedside manner and gushes with confidence in his ability without being arrogant or annoying. He explained the surgery extremely well and it went better than expected. It resolved my problem the next day and my wife and I were amazed at the results. When I see others with a similar condition as mine, I have to let them know they do not have to suffer any longer and provide them Dr. Vicente's information.
    About Dr. Gonzalo Vicente, MD

    Ophthalmology
    25 years of experience
    English, Portuguese
    1831121003
    Education & Certifications

    Boston Chldns Hospital Harvard Med School
    George Washington University Med Center
    Inova Fairfax-Georgetown U Hosp
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Ophthalmology
