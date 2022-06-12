Dr. Gonzalo Valdivia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdivia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Valdivia, MD
Overview
Dr. Gonzalo Valdivia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Valdivia works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Center1421 Malabar Rd NE Ste 200, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 308-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdivia?
I was referred to Dr. Valdivia by my primary physician. He and his staff are excellent. I would definitely recommend him. Good doctors are very hard to find…
About Dr. Gonzalo Valdivia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1669446480
Education & Certifications
- University Wstrn On
- McGill University
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdivia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdivia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdivia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdivia works at
Dr. Valdivia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdivia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdivia speaks French and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdivia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdivia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdivia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdivia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.