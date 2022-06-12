Overview

Dr. Gonzalo Valdivia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Valdivia works at Orthopedic Center in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.