Dr. Gonzalo Urbano, MD
Overview
Dr. Gonzalo Urbano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Community Foundation Med Grp5715 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 438-0800
Zavelyuk Medical PC585 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Directions (718) 381-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, take time with patient and explain everything very well so that the patient can understand.
About Dr. Gonzalo Urbano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366538340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Urbano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Urbano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Urbano works at
Dr. Urbano speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urbano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urbano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.