Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
40 years of experience
Dr. Gonzalo Urbano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Urbano works at Community Foundation Med Grp in Fresno, CA with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Foundation Med Grp
    5715 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93711 (559) 438-0800
    Zavelyuk Medical PC
    585 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (718) 381-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis
Dizziness
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 01, 2021
    Excellent doctor, take time with patient and explain everything very well so that the patient can understand.
    Laura DeLaCruz — Jan 01, 2021
    About Dr. Gonzalo Urbano, MD

    Internal Medicine
    40 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1366538340
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Urbano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urbano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urbano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urbano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

