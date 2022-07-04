Overview

Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Pares works at Center For Neurology Care in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.