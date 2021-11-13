Dr. Gonzalo Pandolfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandolfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Pandolfi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gonzalo Pandolfi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Pandolfi works at
Locations
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-6450Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best, by far! he saved my father's life. I owe a debt of gratitude to him and he is the best endoscopist in the southwest suburbs. Dignified, humble, professional. A true gem in Edward Hospital and an asset to the community. He is capable of single balloon enteroscopy, which is hard to find in the general GI population and has done an advanced fellowship in this.
About Dr. Gonzalo Pandolfi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821010760
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Cook County Hospital, Chicago
- Hosp Rebagliatti-Ipss
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- U Autonoma de Guadalajara
Dr. Pandolfi works at
