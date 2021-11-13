See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. Gonzalo Pandolfi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gonzalo Pandolfi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Pandolfi works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.
    1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-6450
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 13, 2021
    The best, by far! he saved my father's life. I owe a debt of gratitude to him and he is the best endoscopist in the southwest suburbs. Dignified, humble, professional. A true gem in Edward Hospital and an asset to the community. He is capable of single balloon enteroscopy, which is hard to find in the general GI population and has done an advanced fellowship in this.
    Pooja Khungar — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Gonzalo Pandolfi, MD

    Internal Medicine
    27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    1821010760
    Education & Certifications

    John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Cook County Hospital, Chicago
    Hosp Rebagliatti-Ipss
    Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    U Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Dr. Gonzalo Pandolfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandolfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandolfi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandolfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandolfi works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pandolfi’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandolfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandolfi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandolfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandolfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.