See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Mosquera works at Doraliaesthetics in Brandon, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Maynard, MD
Dr. Linda Maynard, MD
6 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Daphne Flores, MD
Dr. Daphne Flores, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Joyce Thomas, MD
Dr. Joyce Thomas, MD
10 (246)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gonzalo Mosquera MD LLC
    1129 NIKKI VIEW DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 380-1761
  2. 2
    Gonzalo Mosquera MD LLC
    6735 Conroy Rd Ste 419, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 380-1761
  3. 3
    Gonzalo Mosquera MD LLC
    6965 Piazza Grande Ave Ste 410, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 380-1761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Local Anesthesia
Neck Liposuction
Liposuction
Local Anesthesia
Neck Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mosquera?

    Jan 27, 2022
    His simply Amazing! Dr. Mosquera is a godsend. He’s a very patient person who genuinely cares about his patients. He takes the time to explain things in terms that You can understand. He’s diligent in making sure your health is the best it can be. I would recommend Dr. Mosquera to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate, and brilliant doctor! If your looking for the best doctor ever his your guy
    Behnaz — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mosquera to family and friends

    Dr. Mosquera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mosquera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD.

    About Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609834233
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosquera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosquera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosquera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosquera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosquera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosquera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosquera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gonzalo Mosquera, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.