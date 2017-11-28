Overview

Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Lievano works at Baylor Specialty Associates Frt in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.