Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Locations
Fort Worth Office1307 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 912-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lievano has been my urologist for 5 years. He’s an excellent surgeon with a great deal of compassion. He deserves 10 stars
About Dr. Gonzalo Lievano, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558302976
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lievano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lievano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lievano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lievano has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lievano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lievano speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lievano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lievano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lievano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lievano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.