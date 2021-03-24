Dr. Gonzalo Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Hidalgo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gonzalo Hidalgo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center|La State University School Of Med
Dr. Hidalgo works at
Neuro Medical Clinic3311 Prescott Rd Ste 216, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-0490
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit was at the Hardtner medical facility in Urania. I found him thorough and personable, things I like in a doctor. He was also highly recommended by my primary care doctor.
- Neurology
- English
- Boston Med Center|La State University School Of Med
Dr. Hidalgo has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hidalgo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
