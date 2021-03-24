Overview

Dr. Gonzalo Hidalgo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center|La State University School Of Med



Dr. Hidalgo works at Neuro Medical Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.