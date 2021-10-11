Dr. Gonzalo Carrizo is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrizo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Carrizo is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Inc.505 W Main St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-8600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrizo?
I’ve never met a Doctor like Dr Gonzalo Carrizo that cares for his patients like he does. He is genuine and kind. Best Kaweah Delta has had! My mothers been there plenty times and never was treated like he did and every patient should be treated how treats his patients. He fixed her problem with out us having to go to a bigger hospital because in our families eyes he was the best and happen to be affiliated in our home town hospital and if needed is always prompt!!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Carrizo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrizo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrizo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrizo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrizo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrizo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrizo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrizo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.