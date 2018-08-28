Dr. Gony Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gony Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gony Weiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Family & Children's Aid87 West St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-5689
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. She takes the time to understand your situation and explain exactly how to take medication and what it’s for. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Gony Weiss, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1912150517
Education & Certifications
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
