Dr. Golta Rasouli, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Golta Rasouli, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Venice, FL. 

Dr. Rasouli works at Rejuva Dermatology & Vein Center, Pllc in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    ReJUVA Dermatology, Vein & Skin Cancer Center
    395 Commercial Ct Ste C, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 529-0070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Actinic Keratosis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2021
    Dr. Rasouli where are you? You are no longer at Alliant Dermatology in The Villages, FL. Please advise. Excellent Doctor and no one can fill her shoes.
    Kathy Blanche — May 08, 2021
    About Dr. Golta Rasouli, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • English
    • 1154765667
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Golta Rasouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rasouli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rasouli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasouli works at Rejuva Dermatology & Vein Center, Pllc in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rasouli’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasouli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasouli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasouli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasouli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

