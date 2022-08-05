Dr. Golnaz Reihani, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reihani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Golnaz Reihani, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Golnaz Reihani, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Reihani works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Ward Lake6250 State Road 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 280-3952
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reihani?
Had a great visit with full teeth inspection and cleaning. A full future program for my teeth maintenance was recommended. Both my optimal health and long term care was exceptionally reviewed with me.
About Dr. Golnaz Reihani, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1710546056
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reihani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reihani accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reihani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reihani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reihani works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reihani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reihani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reihani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reihani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.