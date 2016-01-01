Dr. Golnaz Naghdi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naghdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Golnaz Naghdi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Golnaz Naghdi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Locations
Casady Dental Care9405 N Pennsylvania Pl, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 972-6248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Golnaz Naghdi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1730385683
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naghdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naghdi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Naghdi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Naghdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naghdi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naghdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naghdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naghdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.