Dr. Golnaz Moazami, MD
Overview
Dr. Golnaz Moazami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Glaucoma and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 635 W 165th St Rm 304, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3276
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My diagnosis required an urgent examination. Dr. Moazami granted me a last minute appt after the request from the referring physician. She and her team provided superb medical and patient-centered care, and they got me an appt three days later for a crucial test procedure. The exam and test results are so far negative, thank goodness. Deeply grateful to all!
About Dr. Golnaz Moazami, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1427075407
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
