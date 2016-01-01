Dr. Golnaz Alemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Golnaz Alemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Golnaz Alemi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Alemi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nader Y. Abdelsayed M.d. Professional Corp.1815 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste 215, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 818-1919Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alemi?
About Dr. Golnaz Alemi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164746772
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alemi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alemi works at
Dr. Alemi has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.