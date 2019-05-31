Dr. Golder Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Golder Wilson, MD
Dr. Golder Wilson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cytogenetics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Texas Tech Physicians Pediatric3601 4th St Fl 3, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-6021
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Even after retirement Wilson keeps tabs on his e-mail and is still helpin us out without some insurance company payin him to do it. Thats really cool by itself. I remember a lot of sincere effort and care. We wont see his like again.
About Dr. Golder Wilson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1063402840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Clinical Cytogenetics, Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
