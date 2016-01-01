Dr. Golam Gazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Golam Gazi, MD
Dr. Golam Gazi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Gazi G Rosul MD350 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 102, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 529-8670
Gengras Clinic1000 Asylum Ave Rm 1004, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4532
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1427076330
- DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gazi has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazi.
