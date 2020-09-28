Dr. Gokul Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gokul Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Gokul Kumar, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Retina3824 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 425-7188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Central Florida Retina8000 Red Bug Lake Rd # 209, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (800) 255-7188
-
3
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave # 8054, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8376
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
emergency blindness due to ruptured blood vessel from previous retnia repair
About Dr. Gokul Kumar, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1225267867
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
