Dr. Gokul Kumar, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Central Florida Retina in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.