Dr. Gokhan Ozuner, MD

Colorectal Surgery
2 (9)
Dr. Gokhan Ozuner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Fdtn

Dr. Ozuner works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY.

Locations

    Meridian Medical Group - Primary PC
    7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty
    340 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn
    769 54th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Gokhan Ozuner, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    English, German and Turkish
    1093723843
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic Fdtn
    Staten Island University Hospital - South
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ozuner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ozuner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozuner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozuner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozuner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

