Dr. Ozuner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gokhan Ozuner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gokhan Ozuner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Fdtn
Dr. Ozuner works at
Locations
1
Meridian Medical Group - Primary PC7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 710-2715Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty340 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (347) 694-5035
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn769 54th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 851-0495
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gokhan Ozuner, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, German and Turkish
- 1093723843
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdtn
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
