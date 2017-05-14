Dr. Gokhan Anil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gokhan Anil, MD
Dr. Gokhan Anil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 225-1525
Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Directions (952) 206-5130Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I knew I would need a surgical intervention of some kind to birth my baby. A small lady with narrow anatomy, a previously broken tailbone and misaligned lower lumbar spine, it was a bit complex. I was familiar with Dr. Anil from working at FSH. I chose him specifically. I'm so glad I did. He has great bedside manner, communicates well with frantic moms, and performed perfectly surgically just as I expected. I would highly recommend him to all ladies needing this type of healthcare provider. ?
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Male
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
