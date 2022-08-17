See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Gohar Salam, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (111)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Gohar Salam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Salam works at Retina Institute of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Institute of Indiana
    11188 Diebold Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-2181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Beautiful Human! Caring, calms nerves, thoughtful, and trustworthy. I hope to not need his skill in the future but it’s a blessing to know he’s there. .
    J. Snyder — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Gohar Salam, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1285635334
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saginaw Coop Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gohar Salam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salam works at Retina Institute of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Salam’s profile.

    Dr. Salam has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Salam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

