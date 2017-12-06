Dr. Gogi Ramappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gogi Ramappa, MD
Overview
Dr. Gogi Ramappa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Ramappa works at
Locations
Zephryhills Diagnostic Center L.l.c.12136 Cobble Stone Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 863-5474
Gm Ramappa MD Faap PA4063 MARINER BLVD, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 686-1914Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve been going to his office for the past 11 years. Always pleased with his service and trust his skills! The whole place has been filled with wonderful (and patient) staff! Always leave smiling—- plus the suckers help the sweet tooth :)) The wait can be uncommonly long at times (and season). Worth the wait tho!
About Dr. Gogi Ramappa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramappa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramappa accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramappa speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramappa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramappa.
